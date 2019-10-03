Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 56,880 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,880 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $40,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 455,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,349,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. 175,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

