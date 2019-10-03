Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 46,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 36,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of $29.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42.

About Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.