Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $48,000 Stock Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,284 shares of company stock worth $6,893,570 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,375. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $162.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.