Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 374 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1,870.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,607,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,858,000 after purchasing an additional 756,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 24.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,352,000 after acquiring an additional 636,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 54.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,490 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $347,020,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.46. 45,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,777. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $152.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

