Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GDS were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $4,132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 327.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.