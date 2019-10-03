Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 79.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4,101.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 85,717 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 62.27 and a quick ratio of 62.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.