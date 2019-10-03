Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,037 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BCE were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of BCE by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 690,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.