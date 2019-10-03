Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,607 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $396,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,258.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

