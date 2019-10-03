Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $27,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 116,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $78.67 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.42.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

