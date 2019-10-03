Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,062 American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American International Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $485,778,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 343.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 409.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.72.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 174,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

