Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $139,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after buying an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Starbucks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.55. 553,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,624. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

