Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $84,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,332,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,374,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Graco’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

