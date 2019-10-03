Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $99,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,023,000 after buying an additional 1,898,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 783,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 586,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 85,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,286. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

