Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,523. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.