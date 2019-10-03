Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 309.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,171.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $215,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America set a $345.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.02. The stock had a trading volume of 869,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,330. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $208.23 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

