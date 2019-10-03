Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,050 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens cut Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,803. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 132,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

