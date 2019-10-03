Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,107,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,416. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

