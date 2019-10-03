Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after purchasing an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.93. The stock had a trading volume of 979,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,989. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

