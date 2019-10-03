Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

