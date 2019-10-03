Transcodium Price Down 12.6% This Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Transcodium has a total market cap of $133,117.00 and $50,421.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00190168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01009767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.