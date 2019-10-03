TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $79,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,164.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total transaction of $5,138,892.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,092.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,933 shares of company stock valued at $154,862,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.25.

Shares of TDG traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

