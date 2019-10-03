Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Traverse Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL)

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

