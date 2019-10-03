Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,030 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.97.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $31,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $927,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

