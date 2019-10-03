Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 44,364 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth approximately $51,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.74. The company had a trading volume of 187,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,749. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

