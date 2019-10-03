Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 959.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $94.66. 46,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.91.

In other news, Director Curt S. Culver acquired 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $668,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,040 shares of company stock worth $22,979,862 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

