Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $29,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. 181,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.72.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

