Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.99. 973,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

