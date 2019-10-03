Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $30.65 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $30,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 134,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 408,153 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,395 shares of company stock worth $16,958,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

