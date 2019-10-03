Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 43,980 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.34.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $402,128.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,774,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.60. 1,389,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,551. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

