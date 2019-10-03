Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,670,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,045,766. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.