Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $42,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after buying an additional 101,486 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.38. 2,429,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.