Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 560 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 384.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

