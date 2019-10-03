Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,045 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,148.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.41. 61,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.45 and its 200-day moving average is $386.53. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $431.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.