Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) received a C$11.50 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

TSE TCN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. Tricon Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$9.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.42.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$74.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

