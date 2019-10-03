U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,460 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,289 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 2,820,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

