Ubiq Trading Up 21.1% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $6,711.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

