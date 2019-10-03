UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 72,970 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,893,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,082,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 443,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 586,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $216.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.47 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

