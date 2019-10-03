UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Blueprint Medicines worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 150,365 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $938,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $149,983.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,788 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 141,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,063. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

