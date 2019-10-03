UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.34. 259,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.