UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,979 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1,094.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 140.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,953,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,921,000 after buying an additional 1,726,014 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 142.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 562,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 330,384 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Altice USA by 19,876.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 539,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 536,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altice USA by 296.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after buying an additional 865,866 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. 271,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

