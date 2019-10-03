UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,995 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $137.73. 14,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,732. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

