UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,769 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

