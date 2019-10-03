UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $29,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

CQP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. 7,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

