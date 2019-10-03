UBS Group AG Purchases 2,280 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7,809.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

NYSE:ETG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,643. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.