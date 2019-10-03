UBS Group AG Purchases 66,007 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.18% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

