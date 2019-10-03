UBS Group AG Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.14. 62,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

