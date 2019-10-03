Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 747.50 ($9.77).

UDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

LON UDG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 728 ($9.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 70.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 774.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 713.10. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833 ($10.88).

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

