UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,343,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,783,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,327,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 206,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,512,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UDR by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,841,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. 70,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.