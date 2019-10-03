Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UGP. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. 63,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 393.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 173,605 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.