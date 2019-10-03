Unification (UND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201,012.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Unification token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 51% against the US dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $201,012.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00190641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01010728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official website is unification.com.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

